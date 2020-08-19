BOMB (BOMB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.36 million and $72,815.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00012562 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00047346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,757.60 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002370 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00164676 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004880 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 919,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,515 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

