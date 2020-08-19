BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$82.52 during trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.77.

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

