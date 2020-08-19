Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Broadcom worth $165,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.22. 66,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,634. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

