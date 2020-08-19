Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.21 million and the lowest is $52.98 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $60.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $193.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.28 million to $196.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $219.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 4,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,082. The firm has a market cap of $324.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.