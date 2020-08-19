Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $7.33. 4,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 50.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 62,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.