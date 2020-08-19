BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:BRT traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 228,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.99. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 141.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

