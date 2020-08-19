Cal-Maine Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,071 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 87 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 547.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $12,467,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 54,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,442. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.73 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

