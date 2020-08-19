Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.08

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 36365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

