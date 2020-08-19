Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.27 per share, with a total value of $99,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

