Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Comcast by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,717,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,430,543. The company has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura reduced their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.