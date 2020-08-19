Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Metlife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Metlife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Metlife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Metlife by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

