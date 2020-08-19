Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

V traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.01. 6,519,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. The stock has a market cap of $390.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average of $186.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

