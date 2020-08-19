Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.64. 885,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,071. The company has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.80 and its 200 day moving average is $286.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

