Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $900,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,157 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

