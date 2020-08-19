Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $900,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441,157 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit