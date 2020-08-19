Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,434,975. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.