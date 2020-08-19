Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,952,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,165,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.26. 806,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

