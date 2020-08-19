Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,397 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,968,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 73,934 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 51,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 55.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $134.71. 26,744,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,923. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

