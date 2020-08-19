Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $8.83 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $311.16. 2,415,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $312.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.21 and a 200 day moving average of $277.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

