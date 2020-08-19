Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $206.97. 3,040,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.57. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $211.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

