Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $139.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,081. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

