Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 376,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,047. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

