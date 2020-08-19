Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.60. The company had a trading volume of 499,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,702. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

