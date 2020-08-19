Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,734. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

