Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $770,000 Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after buying an additional 150,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,346,440 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,422. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

