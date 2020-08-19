Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,584. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $91.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit