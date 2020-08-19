Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,584. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $91.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.