Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after buying an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. 7,981,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

