Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 4.3% of FAI Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

