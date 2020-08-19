Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (EMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on August 31st

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has decreased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,851. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

