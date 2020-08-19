Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.12. Clorox posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,038. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 137.4% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after buying an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

