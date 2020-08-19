CLS Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.35 (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLI opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.94 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.56. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50.

CLS (LON:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CLS will post 1450.5543746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

