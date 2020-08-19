Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 123.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.73. 1,564,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,484,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

