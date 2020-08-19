Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,306. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

