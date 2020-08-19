Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,549.99. 70,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,499.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,379.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

