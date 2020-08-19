Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,607. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

