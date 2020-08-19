Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,014,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.6% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 404,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $156.97. 73,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,349. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average of $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

