Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. 63,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.