Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $191.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,152. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

