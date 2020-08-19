Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.10% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after buying an additional 931,862 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,384,000 after purchasing an additional 806,640 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 26.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,805,341 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 372,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 378.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 461,638 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 365,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,811 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 352,868 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,390. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.98%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

