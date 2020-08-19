Coastline Trust Co Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.27. 107,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,844. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

