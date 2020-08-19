Coastline Trust Co Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 91,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 70,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000.

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,613. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $48.94.

