Coastline Trust Co Increases Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 125,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,807. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

