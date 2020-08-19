Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.46. 503,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,297. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

