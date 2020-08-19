Coastline Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 721,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 26,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,123. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

