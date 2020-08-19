Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,375 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.87. 24,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,900. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.21 and a 200 day moving average of $240.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

