Coastline Trust Co Purchases 610 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,659,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

DIS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.89. 347,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

