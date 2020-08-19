Coastline Trust Co Purchases Shares of 41,340 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. 16,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $480,680. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

