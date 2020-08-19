Coastline Trust Co Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,590. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

