Coastline Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,742. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

