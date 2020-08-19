Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 338,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.