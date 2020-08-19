Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,590 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.47.

Shares of BDX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

